Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

AGP gets go-ahead to import Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

It has an efficacy of 91.6%

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
AGP gets go-ahead to import Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Artwork: Trinette Lucas/ SAMAA Digital

Listen
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised to import and introduce the Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan to pharmaceutical company AGP. The AGP stock price on February 2, when the company notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange about the development, increased from Rs132 to Rs134.62. Its price has shown upward movement since January 20 when it was priced at Rs114. “DRAP on February 1 has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for 'Gam-COVID-Vac' combined vector vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus (‘Sputnik V’ or the ‘vaccine’) to the company,” read an AGP notification on PSX. It added the company has also been authorised to import and introduce the vaccine in Pakistan and it was now making efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient supplies on an emergency basis. The said vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia. According to AGP, this vaccine has been approved by 15 countries including Russia, Hungary, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates with registrations under way in several other countries. As per the interim clinical study report which is based on the Phase III trials of 21,862 volunteers, the efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6%, with 100% efficacy against severe cases of COVID-19. “The vaccine has a good safety profile and in particular, there are no strong allergies caused by the vaccine. This is by far, the most effective COVID-19 vaccine to have received EUA in Pakistan and can be administered to persons aged 18 and above, including persons aged above 60,” the notification said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
AGP CORONA VACCINE Coronavirus PSX

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised to import and introduce the Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan to pharmaceutical company AGP.

The AGP stock price on February 2, when the company notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange about the development, increased from Rs132 to Rs134.62. Its price has shown upward movement since January 20 when it was priced at Rs114.

“DRAP on February 1 has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ‘Gam-COVID-Vac’ combined vector vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus (‘Sputnik V’ or the ‘vaccine’) to the company,” read an AGP notification on PSX.

It added the company has also been authorised to import and introduce the vaccine in Pakistan and it was now making efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient supplies on an emergency basis.

The said vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia.

According to AGP, this vaccine has been approved by 15 countries including Russia, Hungary, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates with registrations under way in several other countries.

As per the interim clinical study report which is based on the Phase III trials of 21,862 volunteers, the efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6%, with 100% efficacy against severe cases of COVID-19.

“The vaccine has a good safety profile and in particular, there are no strong allergies caused by the vaccine. This is by far, the most effective COVID-19 vaccine to have received EUA in Pakistan and can be administered to persons aged 18 and above, including persons aged above 60,” the notification said.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Atlas Honda once again increases motorbike prices in Pakistan
Atlas Honda once again increases motorbike prices in Pakistan
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer
Pakistan inflation at lowest level in two years: report
Pakistan inflation at lowest level in two years: report
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
Pakistan waives registration fee for IT companies in underserved areas
Pakistan waives registration fee for IT companies in underserved areas
Pakistanis can now register complaints against housing finance scheme
Pakistanis can now register complaints against housing finance scheme
Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach
Bykea admits vulnerability in its database but denies any breach
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs290,000
Video Explainer: What's going on in Wall Street
Video Explainer: What’s going on in Wall Street
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.