AGP gets go-ahead to import Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised to import and introduce the Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan to pharmaceutical company AGP.

The AGP stock price on February 2, when the company notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange about the development, increased from Rs132 to Rs134.62. Its price has shown upward movement since January 20 when it was priced at Rs114.

“DRAP on February 1 has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ‘Gam-COVID-Vac’ combined vector vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus (‘Sputnik V’ or the ‘vaccine’) to the company,” read an AGP notification on PSX.

It added the company has also been authorised to import and introduce the vaccine in Pakistan and it was now making efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient supplies on an emergency basis.

The said vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia.

According to AGP, this vaccine has been approved by 15 countries including Russia, Hungary, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates with registrations under way in several other countries.

As per the interim clinical study report which is based on the Phase III trials of 21,862 volunteers, the efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6%, with 100% efficacy against severe cases of COVID-19.

“The vaccine has a good safety profile and in particular, there are no strong allergies caused by the vaccine. This is by far, the most effective COVID-19 vaccine to have received EUA in Pakistan and can be administered to persons aged 18 and above, including persons aged above 60,” the notification said.