Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees highest single-day trading in 13 years

Over 880m shares were traded in the market Tuesday

Posted: Jan 26, 2021
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw on Tuesday the highest number of shares traded in 13 years, with the experts attributing it to the confidence given to investors by the monetary policy announcement.

The Monetary Policy Statement last week provided forward guidance, the outlook of interest rate in times to come, which boosted the investor confidence.

Over 880 million shares were traded in the stock market Tuesday. A total of 600 million shares were traded in the regular market while 280 million were traded in the futures market.

Experts say investors appear to be satisfied with Pakistan’s economic outlook therefore they are investing in the stock market.

Trading of cement and technology sector shares remained higher than the others. Investors were reacting to news of rising cement prices too.

The PSX gained 200 points and KSE-100 Index closed at 4,6287.

