Shell, K-Electric to establish three EV charging stations in Karachi

Shell and K-Electric have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop the first three electric vehicle charging stations in Karachi and on its connecting highways.

The locations for the 50KWH rapid chargers are: Shell filling station in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bahria, Askari filling station in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Mardan filling station in Gadap Town.

The two companies say they will increase the number of sites and strategically expand the EV charging network in the next three to five years. Shell will deploy the charging station equipment, prepare the sites, and manage installation and operations. The K-Electric will ensure the enhancement of the grid.

The government recently approved a policy to promote the use of electric vehicles as an eco-friendly mode of transportation in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a vision that by 2030, 60% of the energy used in Pakistan will be green and 30% vehicles will be electrified.

“There are around 1 billion cars on the world’s roads,” said Taha Magrabi, Shell Retail GM during the MoU signing ceremony. “This means that the transport sector has a fundamental role to play in helping global efforts reduce emissions.

“The Government of Pakistan approved the EV policy to help tackle effects of the climate change and offer affordable transport to people,” he said. “Playing a key role in this sector, Shell along with K-Electric is keen to support the EV policy and its objectives, with our collaboration.”

K-E’s Chief Strategy Officer Naz Khan said: As the world moves towards cleaner modes of transport, KE looks to enable this shift by adding to infrastructure that will support the introduction of EVs across Karachi and Pakistan. With the Government of Pakistan announcing a target of 30% of all vehicles in the local market to be electric by 2030, KE, with Shell, looks forward to facilitating our customers towards utilising EVs and contributing to long-term environmental sustainability.

With incentives such as lower power tariffs for charging stations and 1% duty on EV charging equipment, Shell and K-Electric say they want to create mutual benefits for their consumers and operating environment. The two companies, which operate in parallel industries, plan to evaluate other collaborative business opportunities.

Pakistan’s first electric vehicle charging unit was installed on the Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad in July 2019. The facility was set up by Attock Oil.