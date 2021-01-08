Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Shell, K-Electric to establish three EV charging stations in Karachi

Defense, Gulshan and Gadap will get the charging units initially

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shell, K-Electric to establish three EV charging stations in Karachi

Shell and K-Electric have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop the first three electric vehicle charging stations in Karachi and on its connecting highways.

The locations for the 50KWH rapid chargers are: Shell filling station in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bahria, Askari filling station in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Mardan filling station in Gadap Town.

The two companies say they will increase the number of sites and strategically expand the EV charging network in the next three to five years. Shell will deploy the charging station equipment, prepare the sites, and manage installation and operations. The K-Electric will ensure the enhancement of the grid.

The government recently approved a policy to promote the use of electric vehicles as an eco-friendly mode of transportation in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a vision that by 2030, 60% of the energy used in Pakistan will be green and 30% vehicles will be electrified.  

Related: An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month

“There are around 1 billion cars on the world’s roads,” said Taha Magrabi, Shell Retail GM during the MoU signing ceremony. “This means that the transport sector has a fundamental role to play in helping global efforts reduce emissions.

“The Government of Pakistan approved the EV policy to help tackle effects of the climate change and offer affordable transport to people,” he said. “Playing a key role in this sector, Shell along with K-Electric is keen to support the EV policy and its objectives, with our collaboration.”

K-E’s Chief Strategy Officer Naz Khan said: As the world moves towards cleaner modes of transport, KE looks to enable this shift by adding to infrastructure that will support the introduction of EVs across Karachi and Pakistan. With the Government of Pakistan announcing a target of 30% of all vehicles in the local market to be electric by 2030, KE, with Shell, looks forward to facilitating our customers towards utilising EVs and contributing to long-term environmental sustainability.

With incentives such as lower power tariffs for charging stations and 1% duty on EV charging equipment, Shell and K-Electric say they want to create mutual benefits for their consumers and operating environment. The two companies, which operate in parallel industries, plan to evaluate other collaborative business opportunities.

Pakistan’s first electric vehicle charging unit was installed on the Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad in July 2019. The facility was set up by Attock Oil.

FaceBook WhatsApp
auto sector electric vehicles EV Policy K-Electric oil sector shell
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sazgar-BAIC to launch four cars in Pakistan this year
Sazgar-BAIC to launch four cars in Pakistan this year
Sigma Motorsports launches imported Q4 electric car in Pakistan
Sigma Motorsports launches imported Q4 electric car in Pakistan
Ghandhara Isuzu ponders launching Toyota Fortuner competition MU-X in Pakistan
Ghandhara Isuzu ponders launching Toyota Fortuner competition MU-X in Pakistan
Honda to increase bike prices in Pakistan from January 5
Honda to increase bike prices in Pakistan from January 5
Honda’s top-of-the-line bike will now cost Rs247,500 in Pakistan
Honda’s top-of-the-line bike will now cost Rs247,500 in Pakistan
Yamaha increases bike prices by Rs6,000
Yamaha increases bike prices by Rs6,000
Video: What is dividend and how to earn profit from...
Video: What is dividend and how to earn profit from it
KSE-100 touches 32-month high as economic, business fundamentals improve
KSE-100 touches 32-month high as economic, business fundamentals improve
PTCL operating without a permit as licence expires
PTCL operating without a permit as licence expires
Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 44,000-mark after 32 months
Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 44,000-mark after 32 months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.