Pakistan waives registration fee for IT companies in underserved areas

The Pakistan Software Export Board has waived off registration fee for IT companies, including call centers and startups, based in the underserved areas.

The fee has been waived off for all areas except Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Karachi.

PSEB MD Osman Nasir says Pakistan’s IT industry has reached an important milestone in its journey.

The incumbent government is taking all possible steps to ensure a long-term growth and facilitate IT exports which are already exempted from tax, according to Nasir.

“Measures are being undertaken to develop IT industry ecosystem in secondary and tertiary cities of Pakistan,” he said. “This is expected to expand Pakistan’s IT Industry ecosystem and therefore create a vibrant tech culture across Pakistan.”

Software technology parks are being prioritized by the government to achieve this objective, according to the PSEB MD.

One such park was recently inaugurated in Gilgit, which is fully occupied by IT companies.