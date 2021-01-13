Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 46,000-mark after 33 months

Improving economic indicators are the reason, experts say

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 46,000-mark after 33 months

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index crossed on Wednesday the 46000-mark after nearly three years. Experts say the reason for this increase is improving economic indicators.

“Remittances are above $2 billion for seven consecutive months and current account is in surplus for five consecutive months,” JS Global Research analyst Ahmed Lakhani noted. “The economic indicators have been improving and the rise in the index was already expected.”

Large-scale manufacturing increased 14.5% in November and expectations are that December and January numbers will be robust too, he explained.

“Market expectations are that the index will go up to something around 52,000 to 55,000 points by the end of the year,” Lakhani said.

There’s comparative political stability at the moment, which is strengthening the market sentiment, according to the analyst.

Pak-Kuwait Investment AVP Adnan Sami said that improving economic indicators have a key role to play in the rise of KSE-100.

People tend to make investments in the beginning of the year, according to Sami. After a turbulent last year, investors are now returning.

“The news to resolve circular debt issue of the energy sector, now resumption of the IMF programme and strengthening of rupee against dollar have also improved market sentiments,” he said.

Energy, banking, steel, cement and auto sectors were all performing well, Sami added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KSE-100 Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Ghandhara Isuzu ponders launching Toyota Fortuner competition MU-X in Pakistan
Ghandhara Isuzu ponders launching Toyota Fortuner competition MU-X in Pakistan
Shell, K-Electric to establish three EV charging stations in Karachi
Shell, K-Electric to establish three EV charging stations in Karachi
Honda’s top-of-the-line bike will now cost Rs247,500 in Pakistan
Honda’s top-of-the-line bike will now cost Rs247,500 in Pakistan
Bitcoin falls by more than $11,000 in three days
Bitcoin falls by more than $11,000 in three days
Car sales at 11-year low in Pakistan
Car sales at 11-year low in Pakistan
Explainer: is Pakistan's economy in recovery mode despite Covid?
Explainer: is Pakistan’s economy in recovery mode despite Covid?
Overseas Pakistanis sent $2.4b home in December 2020
Overseas Pakistanis sent $2.4b home in December 2020
70-year-old Rawalpindi woman runs a home-based food business
70-year-old Rawalpindi woman runs a home-based food business
Pakistan Stock Exchange’s top sectors in 2020
Pakistan Stock Exchange’s top sectors in 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.