The government revised on Friday the prices of petroleum products, with petrol going up by Rs3.20 per litre.

The prices have been revised for the next 15 days.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs 2.95 per litre, according to an Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority notification.

Kerosene oil and light diesel oil went up by Rs3 and Rs4.42, respectively.

The new prices will be effective from January 16.