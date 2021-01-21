Pakistan govt to increase power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit

The federal government will be increasing power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit, Energy Minister Omar Ayub announced Thursday.

Ayub made the announcement at a joint press conference in Islamabad with Planning Minister Asad Umar and PM’s aide Tabish Gauhar.

But the energy minister didn’t specify a date for the increase in power tariff. He blamed the past governments for the hike.

“Power generation is 43% expensive because of the PML-N,” the energy minister said. “The Nawaz-league signed malicious agreements.”

Ayub, who was the finance minister in the PML-N tenure, said the former government “laid landmines”.

“They left a deficit that has to be paid,” he said. “We inherited Rs227 billion deficit until 2019.”

About the January 9 power breakdown, the minister said eight such breakdowns hit the country in the tenure of the former government.

“Breakdowns occur in major, developed countries as well,” he added.