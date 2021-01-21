Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Pakistan govt to increase power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit

Minister blames the hike on former governments

Posted: Jan 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan govt to increase power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit

Photo: AFP

The federal government will be increasing power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit, Energy Minister Omar Ayub announced Thursday.

Ayub made the announcement at a joint press conference in Islamabad with Planning Minister Asad Umar and PM’s aide Tabish Gauhar.

But the energy minister didn’t specify a date for the increase in power tariff. He blamed the past governments for the hike.

“Power generation is 43% expensive because of the PML-N,” the energy minister said. “The Nawaz-league signed malicious agreements.”

Ayub, who was the finance minister in the PML-N tenure, said the former government “laid landmines”.

“They left a deficit that has to be paid,” he said. “We inherited Rs227 billion deficit until 2019.”

About the January 9 power breakdown, the minister said eight such breakdowns hit the country in the tenure of the former government.

“Breakdowns occur in major, developed countries as well,” he added.

