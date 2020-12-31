How to acquire loan under Pakistan govt’s low-cost housing scheme

Your browser does not support the video tag.

But many people are unaware of the procedure to apply for these loans. Some are confused that it would be hectic like the usual bank loan procedures.

SAMAA TV's anchorperson Ali Haider invited a senior official of the State Bank of Pakistan on his show to explain it. Samar Husnain, who is the executive director of the SBP's Development Finance Group, explained the entire procedure and other details.

Anyone who wants to acquire this loan can visit their nearest bank branch, according to Husnain. The bank staff would inform them about the procedure to apply for the loan.

"People can visit any bank branch across Pakistan for this," the official said. There are nearly 14,000 bank branches across Pakistan, according to him. Half of these branches are designated to receive and process loan applications.

Even the branches that are not designated to process applications have all information to provide to applicants, Husnain said.

Application form

The application form is very simple, according to the SBP official. People will have to provide personal details like their names, CNIC numbers and addresses, along with information about their occupation.

These loans are being provided for three different categories of homes. Applicants will have to provide 10% of the loan amount as equity, while the remaining 90% will be financed by banks.

Usually the banks ask loan applicants to provide 30% amount themselves and they finance only 60-70% amount, he explained.

Installments

Husnain said an important factor in this programme is the loan installment. An applicant will have to pay only Rs6,600 a month in case they acquire Rs1 million loan for the first five years, according to the official. The installment amount jumps to Rs7,500 a month for the next five years.

The banks require your income to be double the amount of the monthly installment, he said. The SBP official explained the procedure and shared some useful information on the show. Watch the video to know more about it.