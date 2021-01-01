Honda to increase bike prices in Pakistan from January 5

Atlas Honda will be increasing prices of its motorbikes in Pakistan from January 5, a company official and bike dealers told SAMAA Money Friday.

The company has asked dealerships not to take orders for some time, a Honda motorcycle dealer said.

Also read: Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’

“This happens when the company plans on increasing the motorcycle prices,” he said.

The price of Honda CD70 Dream may go up by Rs3,000. It would be priced at Rs85,500 after the hike, according to the company official.

Also read: Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter

The price of CG-125 may go up by Rs 2,000. It will be sold for Rs131,900.