Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Honda to increase bike prices in Pakistan from January 5

Dealers told not to take bookings

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Honda to increase bike prices in Pakistan from January 5

Atlas Honda will be increasing prices of its motorbikes in Pakistan from January 5, a company official and bike dealers told SAMAA Money Friday.

The company has asked dealerships not to take orders for some time, a Honda motorcycle dealer said.

Also read: Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’

“This happens when the company plans on increasing the motorcycle prices,” he said.

The price of Honda CD70 Dream may go up by Rs3,000. It would be priced at Rs85,500 after the hike, according to the company official.  

Also read: Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter

The price of CG-125 may go up by Rs 2,000. It will be sold for Rs131,900.

FaceBook WhatsApp
honda motorcycles price increase
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
best electric cars in pakistan, car manufacturers in pakistan, electric car import duty pakistan, national electric vehicle policy pakistan, import tax on electric cars, electric vehicle pakistan, pakistan launches first electric vehicle, electric vehicle manufacturer in pakistan, electric cars 2022, mini electric car release date, best electric vehicles 2021, gm electric vehicles 2021, ford electric vehicles 2021, bmw electric vehicles 2021, audi electric vehicles 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
SECP publishes list of fraudulent companies seeking investment
SECP publishes list of fraudulent companies seeking investment
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Experts predict Pakistan's stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Experts predict Pakistan’s stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs2.31 per litre
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs2.31 per litre
PMRC signs credit guarantee agreement with six more banks
PMRC signs credit guarantee agreement with six more banks
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges
How to get loans under Pakistan govt's low-cost housing scheme
How to get loans under Pakistan govt’s low-cost housing scheme
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.