Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Fact-check: Is Pakistan ATM withdrawal limit being increased to Rs1,000?

Here’s what the State Bank has to say about it

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Many Pakistanis have been receiving text messages that the State Bank of Pakistan has increased the minimum ATM withdrawal amount.

The messages read that the ATM withdrawal limit was being increased to Rs1,000 from January 23.

SAMAA TV contacted an SBP spokesperson and asked him if the amount was actually being increased.

SBP spokesperson Abid Qamar denied it, saying that these text messages were fake.

He urged the masses to ignore all such messages.

