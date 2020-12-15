Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Money

‘Unimpressive’ PDM show pushes stocks to a 42-month high

Rally to continue in 2021, analysts

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
‘Unimpressive’ PDM show pushes stocks to a 42-month high

Photo: File

Pakistan’s stock market hit a three-and-a-half-year high Tuesday morning on the back of year-end effect and an ‘unimpressive’ show in Lahore by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 political parties vying for an end to the ruling party on poor governance.

The benchmark KSE-100 index, a gauge to measure the market’s performance, was hovering at 43,700 points level by noon, the level last seen in mid-2018. “Market reacted to the flop show by PDM in Lahore, which announced a long march in February, removing investors fears,” said securities analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh.

The PDM held its last rally in Lahore on Sunday where they announced to hold a long march in January to the federal capital to force the government to quit. The anti-government alliance has staged protests in Multan, Karachi, Quetta, Gujranwala and other cities where they threatened to resign from assemblies en mass to pressure the government into quitting, which kept investors sentiments in check. The announcement regarding a long march in February, helped the market gain momentum, starting Monday.

The outlook for emerging markets is supportive, cement and auto sectors have performed well, and interest rates are low, said Raza Jafri, who is Head of Equities at Intermarket Securities. The analyst said there is a year-end enthusiasm or January effect that has also contributed to the recent surge. Most fund managers have targets to meet and they usually buy towards the end of the year. Jafri sees the current moment last a couple of months.

There were fears around the $2 billion Saudi debt on the external front, but Pakistan has already arranged for $1.5billion with the help of China, analysts say. Remittances have also shown impressive trend with more than $2 billion sent home by overseas Pakistanis for the sixth consecutive month.

Pakistani stocks are still cheaper relative to their own history and the world markets, Jafri said, adding the market has remained in the range of 38,000 to 43,000 points level since 2018. He said he expects the bull market phase to continue with technology and cyclical sectors like cement, steels and auto to perform well. “We expect the KSE-100 Index to trade between 50k-53k points by December 2021. Bull-case index target is in the 55k-60k points range.”

Low-interest rate regime, along with the government and State Bank’s incentives will be key triggers for a continuation in the stark turnaround of activity in the manufacturing sectors, Arif Habib Limited said in its Pakistan Investment Strategy Report 2021 earlier this month. 

“Earnings growth is expected at 17.6% during 2021, which is a six-year high,” AHL’s CEO Shahid Ali Habib said. “The jump in corporate profitability is expected to be led by the cement, automobile assemblers, textiles, technology and oil marketing while attractive valuations in the banking and oil exploration & production sectors are likely to attract interest.”

The brokerage house also said they are seeing eight new listings next year. Pakistan will be out of Financial Action Task Force’s grey list in February and there will be no major depreciation in the rupee value, it added. “The market is likely to give a 25% return (21% in dollar terms) in 2021,” it said.

pakistan democratic movement PSX
 
