SECP establishes business centre for swift incorporation of companies

Says it'll help increase the ease of doing business

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Photo: SECP

While rigorously pursuing its objective of providing ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has established its first ever business centre for swift incorporation of companies.

The centre will instantly respond to requests for information and queries from investors, the SECP said in a statement.

The business centre is located at the NICL Building 63, Islamabad. It is well equipped with a professional team and latest technology to promptly process incorporation applications having registered office/correspondence addresses within the jurisdiction of CRO Islamabad.

The business centre is expected to improve the overall user experience with the SECP, it said.

The SECP termed it a continuation of its ambitious reform agenda to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan. It has already rationalized and reduced the incorporation fee, simplified registration forms and significantly reduced the turnaround time for incorporation of a company.

The establishment of business center is a step forward to centralize the process of business registration in Pakistan, which will ensure uniformity of practices, improve turnaround time and smooth resolution of any problems.

For information, queries and complaints regarding companies’ incorporation, name reservation or assistance during online registration, people may email at perviaz.iqbal@secp.gov.pk and tariq.rasheed@secp.gov.pk.

