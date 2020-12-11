SBP extends Rs40,000 prize bond encashment deadline to Dec 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan has extended the deadline to encash Rs40,000 prize bonds by one year. You now have until December 31, 2021 to redeem these prize bonds.

The government discontinued these bonds in June 2019, but allowed people to encash them by March 31, 2020. The deadline was extended till December 2020 before being extended by another year. The new policy is part of a drive to curb money laundering and tax evasion, one of the conditions Pakistan has to meet to exit the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog on illicit money that is used in financing of terrorism and drugs business. Since prize bonds work like cash and are used by tax evaders to wash their dirty money, the government has decided to discontinue higher denomination prize bonds. Earlier this month, the government also discontinued Rs25,000 prize bonds on the same grounds. The deadline to encash Rs25,000 bonds is May 31, 2021.

The Rs40,000 prize bond is the most expensive of the eight denominations the government offers — Rs100 being the cheapest. By issuing these bonds, the government aims to encourage a culture of savings among people and, at the same time, use this money to finance its own needs instead of borrowing from banks, which is expensive.

If you currently have these two prize bonds, you can cash them or have them replaced with either a Special Savings Certificate or Defence Savings Certificate. As a third option, you can convert it into a Premium Prize Bond of the same denomination. The process is simple: visit either an HBL, UBL, NBP, MCB, ABL or Bank Alfalah branch or visit the banking service corporation office of any of the State Bank of Pakistan’s 16 field offices.

You will, however, need to check which branches of the above banks are dealing with this issue. There are two SBP offices in Karachi, including one in the main SBP building. You can also visit one of the 376 branches of the Directorate of National Savings.

Unlike the now dysfunctional Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 standard prize bonds, their premium version offers higher prize money and a bi-annual fixed profit (based on the government’s interest rate). However, there is one major difference: Premium Bonds have to be registered in the bearer’s name (more on that in the last paragraph).

Why was the bond discontinued?

Genuine investors were interested in buying these bonds because of the high prize money it offered, but it was also a favourite for those who wanted to wash their dirty money and dodge the taxman. These are the people who evade taxes.

So here is how it worked: they first bought the bonds from anyone willing to sell them and in doing so, got rid of the cash (read: black money). If they were to deposit the same cash into their bank account, they would be required to explain the source of this income and likely land in trouble with the exchequer.

So then, they had prize bonds which can be taken to commercial banks, SBP field offices or branches of National Savings and cashed. This cash comes from a prize bond backed by the government thus it is clean and good to land in a bank. If asked to explain its source, one can say they got it from selling their prize bond. This is one reason why these bonds were being used as a currency. You can think of a Rs40,000 bond as Rs40,000 in cash because the bonds can be cashed anytime. Many people don’t want to go through the hassle of cashing their bonds through official channels so they sell it to anyone willing to pay cash – and the ones who want to clean their dirty money don’t mind paying a bit extra.

This is a much simpler version of what happens in the market. Usually, these bonds are traded multiple times (it changes too many hands) before they can be cashed. Since the bonds are not registered in the bearer’s name, it is difficult to trace them.

This should explain why the government is offering you the Premium Bonds, which have to be registered in your name. So by discontinuing the regular Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 prize bonds, the government has further tightened the noose around tax evaders.