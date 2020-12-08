Regal Automobiles to launch Pakistan’s cheapest SUV on December 20

Regal Automobiles, which has been selling 800cc Prince Pearl, will be launching Pakistan’s cheapest SUV DFSK Glory 580 on December 20.

The seven-seater will cost Rs3.75 million for 1.5MT (Manual); Rs4 million for 1.5CVT; Rs4.15 million for 1.8CVT and the top-of-the-line Glory 580 Pro 1.5 Turbo Charged will be selling for Rs4.4 million.

The SUV is expected to compete with Kia Sportage, MG Motor’s MG-HS and Hyundai Tucson.

“It will be a better vehicle than its competitors, which are priced higher than it,” said Muhammad Adeel Usman, the Regal Automobiles CEO. He said the company has already received more than 1,000 orders.

DFSK Glory will have an added advantage of having seven seats against its closest rivals which are all five-seaters, Usman said.

Ahmed Lakhani, a senior research analyst at JS Global, said there’s a Honda car named BR-V, which is also a seven-seater but it cannot be counted among the above-mentioned SUVs due to its smaller engine size and body dimensions. “It can at most be a Compact Utility Vehicle,” Lakhani said.

Regal Automobiles will soon be achieving annual capacity of assembling 50,000 cars. The company has a total of 21 dealers across Pakistan with three each in Karachi and Lahore.

It has launched a joint venture with second largest Chinese carmaker Dongfeng Sokon (DFSK) under the green-field status. DFSK is a joint venture between Dongfeng and Chongqing Sokon Industry Group.

The company is also selling a seven-seater minivan K07 priced Rs1.4 million; 11-seater C37 van for Rs2.4 million; K01 one-ton pick-up truck for Rs1.15 million; 800cc Prince Pearl hatchback for Rs1.15 million.

Usman said the company will start delivering the SUV a day after its digital launch on December 20.

Regal Automobiles is one of the car companies that came to Pakistan after the government announced its Auto Development Policy 2016-21.

The policy will end in June 2021. New entrants in the Pakistani auto market have been trying to launch the maximum number of models before the deadline expires.

By launching cars during this period, the companies will be able to get tax incentives for five years under the government’s scheme. The policy aims to boost the auto industry and encourage competition.

Japanese Suzuki, Honda and Toyota were the dominant players before Kia, Hyundai and Changan entered the market post-2016.