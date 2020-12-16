PTA finalises consultant for auction of 1800MHz, 2100MHz bands

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has finalised the Frontier Economics Limited as its international consultant for the spectrum auction of 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands, it said Wednesday.

The advertisement for hiring a consultant was published in national and international newspapers on September 30. The PTA said it received 12 bids from consultancy firms.

The FEL was declared successful after a detailed evaluation of bids in the presence of five technically qualified bidders (three were physically present while two joined the meeting via video link).

The authority said it evaluated the proposals and finalised the consultant in accordance with the PPRA rules. After the completion of further formalities, the successful consultant is expected to formally sign a contract.

The detailed consultant hiring evaluation report is available at the PPRA website: www.ppra.gov.pk.