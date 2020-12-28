PMRC signs credit guarantee agreement with six more banks

The Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company held a Master Guarantee Agreement signing ceremony with six more Pakistani banks for the recently introduced mark-up subsidy on low-cost housing schemes. These banks include Meezan Bank, Habib Bank, Bank Islami, Faysal Bank, JS Bank and Soneri Bank. The PMRC has this agreement with the Bank of Punjab too.

The Government of Pakistan has set up a Credit Guarantee Trust, with the PMRC as its trustee. The trust has been set up with the support of State Bank of Pakistan and funded by the World Bank.

The Credit Guarantee Trust will provide risk coverage of up to 40% to primary mortgage financiers — the banks — on a first-loss basis in an effort to promote affordable housing specially for the low- and informal-income segments.

The guarantee will partially alleviate the credit risk of banks and provide a conducive environment for banks to finance housing for the low-income individuals. The scheme has been designed for both conventional and Islamic banks.

This is a major step for the government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme which makes affordable housing possible for all, according to PMRC MD and CEO Mudassir H. Khan.

Khan said the credit guarantee scheme will pave the way for the banking industry to extend housing finance to the low-income group, a market segment which has remained negligible for long.

He said the PMRC has the role of a catalyst in the mortgage market development and for the growth of affordable housing in the country.

SBP Deputy Governor Jameel Ahmed said the risk coverage of mortgage portfolio under the Government Markup Subsidy facility provides due comfort to banks in extending housing finance to the low-income segment for the purchase or construction of new houses.

Ahmed urged the banking industry to benefit from this unprecedented facilitative environment and extend loans to their maximum potential. He also urged the PMRC to focus on developing a secondary mortgage market through issuance of mortgage-backed securities in the capital market.

The SBP deputy governor emphasized that all stakeholders needed to make concerted efforts to achieve the goal of providing housing to the common people.

He lauded the efforts of financial institutions over the last few months under the umbrella of Steering Committee on Housing and Construction Finance established by the SBP.

The government’s low-cost housing initiative will not only benefit the construction industry but it will also boost dozens of allied industries, Ahmed said.

The PMRC is a mortgage liquidity facility that addresses the long-term funding constraints in the banking sector and ensures sound lending.

The risk coverage will assist banks and the PMRC in providing affordable housing finance to Pakistanis. It will help banks reduce their credit risk, while ensuring affordable mortgage facilities to the low-income segments of the population.

This 10-year credit guarantee scheme has been classified as liquid security by the State Bank of Pakistan.