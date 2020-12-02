Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at a two-month high

The Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at a two-month high on Wednesday, with the KSE-100 index crossing 42,000 points since September 21.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index, a tool to measure market growth, began rising as soon as the trading began. The index reached 42,074 points during the second half, the highest since September 21. The market closed with the KSE-100 index at 42,027 points, a value not reached in either October or November.

Muhammad Awais Ashraf, the head of research at the Foundation Securities, said the reason for this was the return of investor confidence which had shattered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is because of the fiscal and monetary stimulus provided by the government and the central bank along with an earlier than expected recovery in exports,” he said.

The most traded stocks of the session were Unity Foods Limited, TRG Pakistan Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited and Hum Network Limited.

The biggest gains were seen in the shares of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited, Dewan Sugar Mills Limited and Dewan Textile Mills Limited.

Trust Modaraba, Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited and First Punjab Modaraba incurred the highest losses in their shares.

— The writer is an editorial intern at SAMAA Digital.