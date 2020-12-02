Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at a two-month high

KSE-100 crosses 42,000 points

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at a two-month high

Photo: AFP FILE

The Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at a two-month high on Wednesday, with the KSE-100 index crossing 42,000 points since September 21.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index, a tool to measure market growth, began rising as soon as the trading began. The index reached 42,074 points during the second half, the highest since September 21. The market closed with the KSE-100 index at 42,027 points, a value not reached in either October or November.

Muhammad Awais Ashraf, the head of research at the Foundation Securities, said the reason for this was the return of investor confidence which had shattered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is because of the fiscal and monetary stimulus provided by the government and the central bank along with an earlier than expected recovery in exports,” he said.

The most traded stocks of the session were Unity Foods Limited, TRG Pakistan Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited and Hum Network Limited.

The biggest gains were seen in the shares of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited, Dewan Sugar Mills Limited and Dewan Textile Mills Limited.

Trust Modaraba, Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited and First Punjab Modaraba incurred the highest losses in their shares.

— The writer is an editorial intern at SAMAA Digital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSX
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme,naya pakistan Housing, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme loan 2020, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme Karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme registration, Naya Pakistan Housing, prime minister house loan scheme in pakistan, home loan calculator pakistan, housing loan scheme by prime minister, application for house building loan, house building loan for govt employees in pakistan, home loan scheme, personal loan against property in pakistan, which bank is best for house loan in pakistan
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: State Bank of Pakistan explains cheaper home loans scheme
Video: State Bank of Pakistan explains cheaper home loans scheme
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Pakistan petrol price remains unchanged at Rs100 per litre
Pakistan petrol price remains unchanged at Rs100 per litre
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves at a three-year high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves at a three-year high
Government to sell 1300 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land
Government to sell 1300 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land
Why are cars more expensive in Pakistan than India?
Why are cars more expensive in Pakistan than India?
Pakistan stock market rises 568 points as dollar drops
Pakistan stock market rises 568 points as dollar drops
How overseas Pakistanis can open Roshan Digital Accounts
How overseas Pakistanis can open Roshan Digital Accounts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.