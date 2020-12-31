Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan marketing companies ‘illegally’ increase LPG price by Rs15

OGRA asks local administrations to move against marketing companies

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan marketing companies ‘illegally’ increase LPG price by Rs15

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Marketing companies have increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs15 per kg, the LPG Distributors Association said Thursday.

The hike in local LPG price corresponds with $79 per metric tonne increase in the international market, LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar told SAMAA TV.

After the increase, the LPG price rose to Rs147 from Rs132 per kg. A domestic cylinder will now cost Rs1,733 instead of Rs1,553.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority clarified that it had not issued any notification of the increase in LPG price. The hike in prices by LPG marketing companies was “illegal”, an OGRA spokesperson said.

The regulator asked district administrations to move against marketing companies for increasing the price on their own.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lpg OGRA Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
best electric cars in pakistan, car manufacturers in pakistan, electric car import duty pakistan, national electric vehicle policy pakistan, import tax on electric cars, electric vehicle pakistan, pakistan launches first electric vehicle, electric vehicle manufacturer in pakistan, electric cars 2022, mini electric car release date, best electric vehicles 2021, gm electric vehicles 2021, ford electric vehicles 2021, bmw electric vehicles 2021, audi electric vehicles 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
SECP publishes list of fraudulent companies seeking investment
SECP publishes list of fraudulent companies seeking investment
Experts predict Pakistan's stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Experts predict Pakistan’s stocks will rise 25% in 2021
PMRC signs credit guarantee agreement with six more banks
PMRC signs credit guarantee agreement with six more banks
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months
Petroleum prices may increase by Rs3.12 in January
Petroleum prices may increase by Rs3.12 in January
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs2.31 per litre
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs2.31 per litre
FBR offices to remain open till midnight on December 31
FBR offices to remain open till midnight on December 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.