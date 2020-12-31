Pakistan marketing companies ‘illegally’ increase LPG price by Rs15

Marketing companies have increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs15 per kg, the LPG Distributors Association said Thursday.

The hike in local LPG price corresponds with $79 per metric tonne increase in the international market, LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar told SAMAA TV.

After the increase, the LPG price rose to Rs147 from Rs132 per kg. A domestic cylinder will now cost Rs1,733 instead of Rs1,553.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority clarified that it had not issued any notification of the increase in LPG price. The hike in prices by LPG marketing companies was “illegal”, an OGRA spokesperson said.

The regulator asked district administrations to move against marketing companies for increasing the price on their own.