The government has increased the price of petrol by Rs3 per litre, the Finance Division said Tuesday.

A litre of petrol will now sell for Rs103.69, according to the notification.

The price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs3 too. Its new price is Rs108.44 per litre.

Kerosene oil went up by Rs5. It will now sell for Rs70.29 a litre.

The new prices will be effective from 12am on Wednesday.