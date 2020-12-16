MG Motor plans to launch two more cars in Pakistan

Morris Garages or MG Motor UK will launch a double cabin pick-up truck MG Extender and SUV RX8 in Pakistan early next year.

“The demand is great for British cars,” said Javed Afridi, one of the key stakeholders in the joint venture between Pakistan’s JW-SEZ and Chinese giant SAIC, which now owns the British MG Motor.

Afridi, also the CEO of Haier Pakistan, said they have partnered to bring MG Motor cars because of the British heritage factor. “They also want to expand their global presence to Pakistan.

“They are providing cars with high-end technology that will transform the Pakistani auto market,” he said. Afridi is also the owner of Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi.

The company has already launched the compact SUV MG-HS. It has also announced that it will launch the MG-ZS 1.5 and MG ZS EV, which is fully electric and has 44.5 KWH of power.

Afridi added that the company now plans to launch the double cabin pick-up truck MG Extender, which is similar to the Toyota Hilux, and another SUV RX8, which is comparable to the Toyota Fortuner. Both vehicles have 2-litre engines.

He said the Extender and RX8 will be launched one after another next year in March and July respectively. The company will launch other models in early 2021, including sedans and hatchbacks.

He added that the company had had a good experience after it launched commercial vehicles such as trucks under the banner of JW-Forland.

MG Motor is one of the car companies that came to Pakistan after the government announced its Auto Development Policy 2016-21.

The policy will end in June 2021 and industry sources say car-making companies, called ‘new entrants’ since they came to the country after the policy was announced, have been trying to launch the maximum number of models before the expiry.

By launching cars during this period, the companies will be able to get tax incentives for five years under the government’s scheme. The policy aims to boost the auto industry and encourage competition. Japanese Suzuki, Honda and Toyota were the dominant players before Kia, Hyundai and Changan entered the market post-2016.