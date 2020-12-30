FBR offices to remain open till midnight on December 31

Offices of the Federal Board of Revenue will remain open till midnight on December 31 to collect taxes and duties for this month, the FBR said Wednesday.

Large tax-payer units and relevant regional offices will perform the duties till 12pm on December 31, according to FBR. Inland Revenue chief commissioners have been directed to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan in this regard.

The SBP-BSC offices and National Bank’s relevant branches will remain open till 9pm to collect government taxes and duties.

There will be a bank holiday on Friday, January 1. All banks, financial institutions will remain closed for public transactions.

However, banks and related institutions’ employees will remain present in offices for the year’s closing.