Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

FBR offices to remain open till midnight on December 31

Decision aimed at collecting taxes, duties for the month

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
FBR offices to remain open till midnight on December 31

Offices of the Federal Board of Revenue will remain open till midnight on December 31 to collect taxes and duties for this month, the FBR said Wednesday.

Large tax-payer units and relevant regional offices will perform the duties till 12pm on December 31, according to FBR. Inland Revenue chief commissioners have been directed to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan in this regard.

The SBP-BSC offices and National Bank’s relevant branches will remain open till 9pm to collect government taxes and duties.

There will be a bank holiday on Friday, January 1. All banks, financial institutions will remain closed for public transactions.

However, banks and related institutions’ employees will remain present in offices for the year’s closing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr sbp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
best electric cars in pakistan, car manufacturers in pakistan, electric car import duty pakistan, national electric vehicle policy pakistan, import tax on electric cars, electric vehicle pakistan, pakistan launches first electric vehicle, electric vehicle manufacturer in pakistan, electric cars 2022, mini electric car release date, best electric vehicles 2021, gm electric vehicles 2021, ford electric vehicles 2021, bmw electric vehicles 2021, audi electric vehicles 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
Experts predict Pakistan's stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Experts predict Pakistan’s stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Pakistanis to pay extra for selling newly bought cars
Pakistanis to pay extra for selling newly bought cars
OGDCL discovers gas and oil reserves in Kohat and Hangu
OGDCL discovers gas and oil reserves in Kohat and Hangu
PMRC signs credit guarantee agreement with six more banks
PMRC signs credit guarantee agreement with six more banks
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months
FBR offices to remain open till midnight on December 31
FBR offices to remain open till midnight on December 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.