Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Al-Haj Proton launches X70 SUV in Pakistan

The 1.5L crossover SUV is priced at Rs4.9-5.4 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Al-Haj Proton launches X70 SUV in Pakistan

Al-Haj Proton has launched its 1.5 litre turbocharged X70 crossover SUV in Pakistan. Its top variant is priced at Rs5.4 million.

The company will initially be selling two imported variants – Executive AWD and Premium FWD at Rs4.9 million and Rs5.4 million, respectively. It will later sell the locally assembled at reduced rates of Rs4.7 million and Rs5 million, respectively.  

The crossover SUV falls in the same category as Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and MG-HS.

Briefing on its features, automotive consultant Shakaib Khan said that Proton X70 has a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, voice command control for aircon panoramic roof and windows and up to 5 years or 150,000kms warranty.

Other crossover SUVs launched so far in Pakistan lack these features, according to Khan.

“All these features are the ones not found in Sportage or Tucson,” he said. “Topping all this off with competitive pricing, this will definitely give the crossover offerings a run for their money.”  

The SUV will initially be imported. The company is expected to switch to local assembly by June 2021.

The X70 is the same car former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad gifted to Prime Minister Imran Khan in December 2019.

Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage have 2,000cc engines while the X70 has a 1,500cc engine. But an official of the company claims its “1,500cc turbo engine is much more powerful than the Tucson or Sportage engines”.

Proton has received a green-field status under Pakistan’s Auto Development Policy 2016-21. New companies such as Proton, Kia, Hyundai, and Changan etc will be paying less duties under the policy, compared to companies already operating in Pakistan such as Toyota, Honda and Suzuki. The Al-Haj group has also been selling FAW cars in the country.

The ADP 2016-21 policy ends in June 2021 and the models introduced by new companies will be considered for duty relaxations.

Why does Pakistan’s auto industry likes SUVs?

The addition of the Proton X70 SUV has made it the fifth SUV to be launched in the last two years, according to JS Global Capital research analyst Ahmed Lakhani.

Regal Automobiles launched the Prince Glory SUV earlier this year while Changan is also gearing up to launch its SUV after launching its Alsvin sedan before the ADP 2016-21 policy ends.

Lakhani says the industry finds high-end cars such as Sportage, Tucson, DFSK Glory, MG-HS or X70 a lucrative segment. Sportage and Tucson prices are in the vicinity of Rs5 million.

“I think it shows that the rich are becoming richer,” Lakhani said. “They have the buying power and they are buying; there’s not a significant demand for low-price vehicles that may help companies earn volumes.”

Even the low-end passenger cars’ data doesn’t represent the actual population, according to the analyst. The lowest price of a reliable brand is well above the Rs1 million mark.

“The low-priced 70cc bikes actually represent our population,” he said. “The sales of these Chinese-made bikes are increasing every year.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
auto sector Proton suv X70
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Changan Alsvin: First smart sedan unveiled in Pakistan
Changan Alsvin: First smart sedan unveiled in Pakistan
You can buy a used Toyota Prado for Rs1.5 million
You can buy a used Toyota Prado for Rs1.5 million
MG Motor plans to launch two more cars in Pakistan
MG Motor plans to launch two more cars in Pakistan
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
'Unimpressive' PDM show pushes stocks to a 30-month high
‘Unimpressive’ PDM show pushes stocks to a 30-month high
Pakistan petrol price up by Rs3
Pakistan petrol price up by Rs3
Pakistan regulator finds 'hardcore' evidence of cartelisation by cement manufacturers
Pakistan regulator finds ‘hardcore’ evidence of cartelisation by cement manufacturers
PTA finalises consultant for auction of 1800MHz, 2100MHz bands
PTA finalises consultant for auction of 1800MHz, 2100MHz bands
SECP establishes business centre for swift incorporation of companies
SECP establishes business centre for swift incorporation of companies
Ogra rejects petrol crisis report, says did its job
Ogra rejects petrol crisis report, says did its job
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.