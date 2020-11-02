Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Suzuki's GR150 bike will now cost you Rs287,000

Posted: Nov 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pak Suzuki has increased the prices of four of its bikes by Rs3,000, including the GR150. The change is effective from November 1.

After the increase, the GR150 will now cost Rs287,000.

The lowest priced Pak Suzuki bike – the 110cc GD110S — will now sell for Rs181,000.

Pak Suzuki’s GS150 and GS150SE, both with 150cc engines, will now be selling at Rs193,000 and Rs210,000, respectively.

The price of Suzuki’s top-of-the-line Gixxer150 has not been changed. Just two months ago, the company had increased the Gixxer150 by Rs20,000. It is being sold for to Rs599,000.

Pakistan’s auto industry has been significantly impacted by dollar rates since many of parts and raw material used in assembling and manufacturing are imported.

So when the dollar goes up, the imports become expensive and when it rarely goes down, imports are supposed to become cheaper. However, despite a declining dollar, the prices of these vehicles are going up.

Recently, United Motors reduced its Bravo car price by Rs100,000 saying that the dollar had gone down.  

But, on the other hand, the group increased its bike prices by Rs500, applicable from November 5, saying that the cost of raw material has gone up.

According to an industry source, the logistical requirements for the import of parts and raw material have been facing problems from countries such as China, Thailand and Korea as the second wave of Covid-19 is approaching .

