Pakistan stock market climbs after PM rejects closing factories, businesses

The KSE-100 index, a tool to measure the stock market’s growth, rose to 41,031 on Thursday, continuing its upward trend.

The market has been doing better ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government would not be shutting down factories and businesses, despite increased cases of COVID-19.

The index shot up by nearly 300 points at the start of trading and gained value steadily throughout the day. It reached its first peak during first the half at 40,978 and then dipped to 40,900 points.

The index hovered between 40,900 and 41,000 points before reaching a high of 41,127. The day ended with the index at 41,031 points.

Today’s stocks with the largest trade by volume were Unity Food Limited, Hala Enterprises Limited, TRG Pakistan Limited, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited, Fauji Fertiliser bin Qasim (r) and Hum Network Limited.

The largest rise in value was seen by the stocks for Hala Enterprises Limited, Dost Steels Limited and Fauji Fertiliser bin Qasim (r).

The biggest drop in value was seen by First Credit and Investment Bank Limited, Island Textile Mills Limited and Emco Industries limited.