The government has maintained the price of petrol for the month of December. It will continue to sell for Rs100.69 per litre.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel have also been kept unchanged at Rs65.29 and Rs62.86 per litre respectively, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

However, the rate of high speed diesel has gone up by Rs4. It will now cost Rs105.43 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from December 1.