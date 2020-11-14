Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Video

Pakistan is going to launch its own Alibaba

It will help Pakistani producers trade directly with global markets

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020

The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange is preparing to launch an e-commerce platform, much like Alibaba.com, by the end of 2020. It will connect Pakistani producers and farmers with international markets and boost our exports and foreign exchange earnings. The platform will enable Pakistani producers to display their products (rice, sugar, dates, dry fruit, pink salt and marble to name a few) on the PMEX platform and trade directly with international buyers. PMEX will also facilitate warehousing, delivery, clearance and exports for the traders. The mercantile exchange has planned a trial transaction in early December. Find out more about the project in this video.

