The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.71, the Finance Division said Sunday. A litre of petrol will now cost Rs100.69.

The price of high speed diesel has gone down by Rs1.79 to Rs101.43 per litre, it said in a statement.

However, the rates of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil have been kept unchanged at Rs65.29 and Rs62.86 respectively.

The new prices will take effect from November 16.