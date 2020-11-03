Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan gold price increases by Rs2,000 in two days

A tola of gold is now worth Rs114,100

Posted: Nov 3, 2020
Posted: Nov 3, 2020
The price of gold increased by Rs2,000 in two days to reach Rs114,100 per tola, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA).

Adnan Agar, the director of AA Commodities, believes that gold is reacting to elections in the United States.

If Donald Trump wins the election, then it will be good for capital markets, according to Agar. This means that Trump’s win would have a negative impact on gold and others precious metals which are considered safe havens for investment.

The international price of gold appreciated to $1,907 per ounce by the time this story was filed. It started increasing internationally as many countries went into lockdowns in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international price of gold rose from $1,471 to reach an all-time high of $2,063 per ounce on August 6. However, it had fallen to $1,861 by September 25.

But Agar believes it fell because of consolidation or profit-booking. Whenever the price increases quickly, people start selling in order to book profits. This, in turn, brings the prices down. 

“The price of gold must be closely followed for the next two or three months as it can be highly volatile,” he suggested.

The US is set to have one of its most divisive elections as President Trump has suggested that he won’t accept defeat.

Agar says the US election itself, and the possibility of a controversial one, adds to political uncertainty.

This uncertainty may send the gold price further up because of its safe-haven appeal to investors, he says.

