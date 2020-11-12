Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Overseas Pakistanis send over $2 billion for fifth consecutive month

Remittances in October recorded at $2.3 billion

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Overseas Pakistanis send over $2 billion for fifth consecutive month

Photo: AFP

Pakistanis living abroad sent home over $2 billion for the fifth consecutive month in October, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The amount overseas Pakistanis send back to Pakistan is commonly known as worker remittances. This month it stands at $2.3 billion which is 14.1% higher as compared to that of October last year.

Remittances during the first four months (July to October) of this fiscal year has reached to $9.4 billion, recording a growth of 26.5% as compared to the same period last year.

Remittances during the first four months (July to October) of this fiscal year reached $9.4 billion, recording a growth of 26.5% as compared to the same period last year.

A large part of the year-on-year increase in October 2020 came from Saudi Arabia (30%), United States (16%) and United Kingdom (14.6%). According to the State Bank, the improvements in Pakistan’s foreign exchange market structure and its dynamics, efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) to formalize the flows and limited cross-border travelling contributed to the growth in remittances.

Remittances during the first four months (July to October) of this fiscal year has reached to $9.4 billion, recording a growth of 26.5% as compared to the same period last year.

A large part of the year on year increase in October 2020 came from Saudi Arabia (30%), United States (16%) and United Kingdom (14.6%).

According to State Bank, the improvements in Pakistan’s foreign exchange market structure and its dynamics, efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) to formalize the flows and limited cross-border travelling contributed to the growth in remittances.

FaceBook WhatsApp
foreign exchange Overseas Pakistanis remittances
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Remittances, foreign exchange, foreign reserves, state bank of pakistan, SBP, State Bank,
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Dollar rate drops below Rs159 after six months
Dollar rate drops below Rs159 after six months
Gold price in Pakistan falls Rs2,500 in a day
Gold price in Pakistan falls Rs2,500 in a day
Coronavirus vaccine news dulls gold's shine
Coronavirus vaccine news dulls gold’s shine
PIA records losses of Rs40 billion in nine months
PIA records losses of Rs40 billion in nine months
OGRA to issue licences for gas stations after 12 years
OGRA to issue licences for gas stations after 12 years
Gold price increases another Rs1,400
Gold price increases another Rs1,400
Dollar rate drops to Rs158 as rupee strengthens
Dollar rate drops to Rs158 as rupee strengthens
Uneasy US election pushes gold price up
Uneasy US election pushes gold price up
Competition Commission issues Pakistan mills notices over sugar cartelisation
Competition Commission issues Pakistan mills notices over sugar cartelisation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.