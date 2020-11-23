Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Money

Kia may launch three more cars: Cerato, Sorento and Niro

New models should be launched before the end of June 2021

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Kia may launch three more cars: Cerato, Sorento and Niro

Kia Motors Pakistan is all set to launch more cars in Pakistan, which may include the Sorento, Niro and Cerato, and it will not take them more than a year.

A source privy to the matter said the company is studying several models to add to their three already launched cars, the SUV Sportage, hatchback Picanto and minivan Carnival. Kia may launch three more cars, the Sorento, Cerato and Niro. A high-end expensive sedan Stinger is also apparently on the cards.

However, a salesperson at a Kia showroom said chances are slim for the sedan Stinger as it is a very expensive car.

The salesperson said talks are rife in the company that the Cerato, a sedan car, may be launched soon. The Cerato comes in 1600cc and 2000cc engine sizes. He was not sure about other the cars.

According to JS Global Capital senior research analyst Ahmed Lakhani’s sources in Kia, the company wants to launch four new cars.

“According to my sources, Kia may launch three to four more models,” Lakhani said. He added that his sources say, they may launch two more SUVs and a sedan.

The Niro is a hybrid crossover SUV. It also has an electric version. The Sorento is a midsize crossover SUV with a 2500cc engine capacity. It is bigger than the 2000cc Sportage.

Kia has been assembling cars in Pakistan under green-field status, which it received following the government’s Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21).

The government launched the policy to attract foreign investment and help increase competition in the auto sector, which had been dominated by three Japanese companies–Honda, Toyota and Suzuki–for a long time.

The ADP 2016-21 policy ends in June 2021 and the models introduced by new companies, known as new entrants in the industry, will be considered for duty relaxations.

All new companies will try to launch as many models as they can before the ADP 2016-21 policy ends.

Kia officials were tight-lipped and declined to share any details about the models the company wants to launch. They did, however, confirm that the company is studying multiple cars to launch in Pakistan.

