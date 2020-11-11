How your ATM cards can be scammed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A group of men stole Rs1.6 million from a women’s account by fooling a private bank. They cloned her mobile phone number and called the bank to report a stolen ATM card. They then got a new card issued to them and withdrew her money from the ATM. But after complaint was filed, the FIA managed to arrest the suspects when they came to the bank to pick up the new card. The FIA says Pakistani banks need to update their software so that they can detect fake calls because criminals have software that can be used to mirror any number.