Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

How your ATM cards can be scammed

Banks need to upgrade their system to detect fraud attempts

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

A group of men stole Rs1.6 million from a women’s account by fooling a private bank. They cloned her mobile phone number and called the bank to report a stolen ATM card. They then got a new card issued to them and withdrew her money from the ATM. But after complaint was filed, the FIA managed to arrest the suspects when they came to the bank to pick up the new card. The FIA says Pakistani banks need to update their software so that they can detect fake calls because criminals have software that can be used to mirror any number.
FaceBook WhatsApp
bank Faisalabad scam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Dollar rate drops below Rs159 after six months
Dollar rate drops below Rs159 after six months
PIA records losses of Rs40 billion in nine months
PIA records losses of Rs40 billion in nine months
How much profit can you make from Naya Pakistan Certificates?
How much profit can you make from Naya Pakistan Certificates?
Coronavirus vaccine news dulls gold's shine
Coronavirus vaccine news dulls gold’s shine
OGRA to issue licences for gas stations after 12 years
OGRA to issue licences for gas stations after 12 years
Gold price in Pakistan falls Rs2,500 in a day
Gold price in Pakistan falls Rs2,500 in a day
What a power subsidy for industries means
What a power subsidy for industries means
Gold price increases another Rs1,400
Gold price increases another Rs1,400
Uneasy US election pushes gold price up
Uneasy US election pushes gold price up
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.