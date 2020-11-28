Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price decreases to Rs110,000 per tola

The precious metal continues downward trend

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gold price decreases to Rs110,000 per tola

Photo: AFP

Gold continued its downward trend and declined in value on Saturday.

The price of a tola decreased by Rs800 from Rs110,800 to Rs110,000.

Ehsan Mehanti, the CEO of Arif Habib Commodities said, “Gold has been on a downward slope amid the strengthening values of currencies, like the US Dollar and the Pakistani Rupee.”

Gold prices are dropping because of the news of the vaccine with the talk of global vaccination producing a negative pressure on the cost of the metal, said Mehanti. “The price of the dollar strengthened and a strong Rupee also produced downwards pressures on the price of gold.”

Rashid Ali, Head of Business Development at HG Markets said, “The price of gold is dropping internationally while the dollar is strengthening against the Rupee domestically. Meanwhile, Corona remains a factor throughout all this.” Any positive news on the vaccine front brings downward pressure on gold’s price, said Ali.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme,naya pakistan Housing, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme loan 2020, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme Karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme registration, Naya Pakistan Housing, prime minister house loan scheme in pakistan, home loan calculator pakistan, housing loan scheme by prime minister, application for house building loan, house building loan for govt employees in pakistan, home loan scheme, personal loan against property in pakistan, which bank is best for house loan in pakistan
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Kia may launch three more cars: Cerato, Sorento and Niro
Kia may launch three more cars: Cerato, Sorento and Niro
Video: State Bank of Pakistan explains cheaper home loans scheme
Video: State Bank of Pakistan explains cheaper home loans scheme
Gold price drops Rs2,350 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,350 in Pakistan
Why are cars more expensive in Pakistan than India?
Why are cars more expensive in Pakistan than India?
House loans become cheaper in Pakistan
House loans become cheaper in Pakistan
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves at a three-year high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves at a three-year high
Pakistan stock market rises 568 points as dollar drops
Pakistan stock market rises 568 points as dollar drops
Pakistan stock market climbs after PM rejects closing factories, businesses
Pakistan stock market climbs after PM rejects closing factories, businesses
Government to sell 1300 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land
Government to sell 1300 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land
ADB approves $300 million loan for Pakistan
ADB approves $300 million loan for Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.