Why are vegetable prices in Karachi going up?

Karachi commissioner’s instructions ignored

People are forced to buy potatoes for as high as Rs80 per kilogramme and ginger at Rs140 per 250g. The Karachi commissioner issues an official rate list every day but it doesn't seem to have any consequence. Vegetable vendors say they are forced to sell vegetables at high prices because they buy it at high prices from the wholesale vegetable market, commonly known as the sabzi mandi. They accuse the city administration of being hand in glove with the big guns at the sabzi mandi. To know more, watch this video.