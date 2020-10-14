Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Why are vegetable prices in Karachi going up?

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi commissioner’s instructions ignored

People are forced to buy potatoes for as high as Rs80 per kilogramme and ginger at Rs140 per 250g. The Karachi commissioner issues an official rate list every day but it doesn't seem to have any consequence. Vegetable vendors say they are forced to sell vegetables at high prices because they buy it at high prices from the wholesale vegetable market, commonly known as the sabzi mandi. They accuse the city administration of being hand in glove with the big guns at the sabzi mandi. To know more, watch this video.
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of...
Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of them?
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Dollar at a four-month low against Pakistani rupee
Dollar at a four-month low against Pakistani rupee
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Video: No 17% sales tax for people buying used cars
Video: No 17% sales tax for people buying used cars
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
Overseas Pakistanis sent record $7.1b remittances in a quarter
Overseas Pakistanis sent record $7.1b remittances in a quarter
Agha Steel IPO oversubscribed by 1.63 times
Agha Steel IPO oversubscribed by 1.63 times
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.