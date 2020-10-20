Video: Dollar lowest in 20 weeks, what’s next?

The dollar rate in Pakistan has fallen to its lowest level in nearly five months and people are wondering if this slide will continue. Will it fall further and by how much and more importantly, should you buy or sell? This video answers your questions.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platform is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.