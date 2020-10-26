Trading, construction among Pakistan’s top sectors in September

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan registered 2,365 new companies in September, indicating an increase of 69% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This was stated in a press statement issued by the SECP on Monday.

Out of these newly registered companies, 68% were registered as private limited companies, 29% as single member companies and three percent as public unlisted companies.

This month, 99% companies registered online.

The trading sector took the lead with incorporation of 414 companies, followed by the construction industry with 294 new company registrations. A total 289 companies were registered in the IT sector, 226 in services, 139 in real estate, 87 in food and beverages, 73 in corporate agricultural farming, 70 in ecommerce and 69 companies in the tourism sector.

According to SECP, 63 companies registered in the education sector, 61 in engineering, 59 in pharmaceutical, 46 in textile, 42 in transport, 38 in marketing and advertisement, 37 in chemical, 28 in logging, 35 in mining and quarrying, 33 in healthcare, 26 companies in each power generation, cables and electric goods, 24 each in fuel and energy, 21 in communications, 19 each in auto and allied and paper/ board, 17 each in broadcasting and telecasting, and cosmetics and toiletries, 14 in steel and allied and 73 companies in other sectors.