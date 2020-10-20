Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

PM’s construction scheme: 127 projects worth Rs63b registered so far

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
PM’s construction scheme: 127 projects worth Rs63b registered so far

Photo: AFP

The PM incentive scheme for builders and developers seems to be picking up among the construction industry.

A total of 127 projects worth around Rs63 billion have been registered so far under the Prime Minister’s construction industry incentives scheme.

This figure was shared by the Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday.

Its press statement said that a total of 108 persons are also in the process of registering 114 projects at a projected cost of Rs109 billion. The registered projects from major cities include 61 projects from Karachi, 44 from Lahore, 30 from Islamabad, 19 from Rawalpindi, 10 from Faisalabad and the rest from other cities.

The last date to register is December 31, 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PM construction package
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
All you need to know about Canada's Express Entry visa
All you need to know about Canada’s Express Entry visa
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging 'own money'
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
Roshan Digital Account attracts over $24 million
Roshan Digital Account attracts over $24 million
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.