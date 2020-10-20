PM’s construction scheme: 127 projects worth Rs63b registered so far

The PM incentive scheme for builders and developers seems to be picking up among the construction industry.

A total of 127 projects worth around Rs63 billion have been registered so far under the Prime Minister’s construction industry incentives scheme.

This figure was shared by the Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday.

Its press statement said that a total of 108 persons are also in the process of registering 114 projects at a projected cost of Rs109 billion. The registered projects from major cities include 61 projects from Karachi, 44 from Lahore, 30 from Islamabad, 19 from Rawalpindi, 10 from Faisalabad and the rest from other cities.

The last date to register is December 31, 2020.