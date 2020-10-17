Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Money

PIA flights to resume to England from October 30

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30

Photo; AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its operations to England with new European aircrafts and crew from October 30.

In the first phase, flights will be operated from Islamabad and Lahore to London and Islamabad to Manchester.

“The flights will operate directly with new aircraft, comfortable seats, halal food and the world’s best in-flight entertainment,” a PIA spokesperson said.

“Hopefully our guests will be better than any of the best airlines or we will choose the national airline for the best service,” the spokesperson added.

He said PIA has started booking tickets.

European Union Air Safety Agency had suspended the authorisation for PIA to operate in Europe for six months.

The airline came under scrutiny after several problems within the group were uncovered recently, including the issuance of fake licenses to pilots.

PIA is resuming operations to maintain its slots at England airports although it increases the cost of operation. If the airline doesn’t start operations with foreign crew and aircrafts, they may lose their slots.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
