Pakistan’s IT exports increase by 44% in first quarter

Pakistan’s IT exports increased by 44% during the first quarter (July, August and September) of the fiscal year 2020-21, according to the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Performance Report.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, receipts from IT exports reached a record $379.2 million. It stood at $264 million last year during the same period. They were $228 million in 2018-19 during the first quarter.

IT Minister Aminul Haq said that the government has been making efforts to facilitate IT exports. Pakistan’s IT industry is growing rapidly and has great potential to grow more, he added.