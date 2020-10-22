Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves bounce back to $12b

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held with the State Bank bounced back to over $12 billion after reporting a 15-week low a week earlier, when it dropped below $12 billion.

The SBP reserves increased by $268 million to $12.066 billion due to the government’s official inflows for the week ended October 16. The central bank shares foreign reserves data with a lag of one week.

Pakistan’s total foreign reserves, foreign exchange held by the SBP plus commercial banks, stood at $19.301 billion as commercial banks held $7.235 billion during the week.

Pakistan also has recently reported a current account surplus for the third consecutive month in September, which helped the country record a quarterly (three-month) surplus for the first time in more than five years.