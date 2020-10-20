Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistanis may struggle to survive second wave of COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
High prices of essential goods to make life difficult

The executive director of Gallup Pakistan, a leading survey research and consultancy firm, Bilal Gilani says people have exhausted their savings after losing jobs during the first wave of coronavirus. Gallup Pakistan has conducted a series of surveys to assess people’s sentiments regarding the pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country. People are expected to suffer more as the prices of essential goods such as wheat and sugar have skyrocketed. The government needs to announce a stimulus package again (support programme for people such as distributing cash). At least 85% of the respondents have said that their income has been affected by the pandemic, while 70% approved the Pakistan government’s response to the pandemic. Meanwhile, 46% of Pakistanis believe coronavirus is a conspiracy. To know more, watch this video.
FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID 19 inflation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
All you need to know about Canada's Express Entry visa
All you need to know about Canada’s Express Entry visa
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging 'own money'
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.