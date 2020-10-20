Pakistanis may struggle to survive second wave of COVID-19

High prices of essential goods to make life difficult

The executive director of Gallup Pakistan, a leading survey research and consultancy firm, Bilal Gilani says people have exhausted their savings after losing jobs during the first wave of coronavirus. Gallup Pakistan has conducted a series of surveys to assess people’s sentiments regarding the pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country. People are expected to suffer more as the prices of essential goods such as wheat and sugar have skyrocketed. The government needs to announce a stimulus package again (support programme for people such as distributing cash). At least 85% of the respondents have said that their income has been affected by the pandemic, while 70% approved the Pakistan government’s response to the pandemic. Meanwhile, 46% of Pakistanis believe coronavirus is a conspiracy. To know more, watch this video.