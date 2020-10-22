Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan will need more loans: Hafeez Sheikh

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan will need more loans: Hafeez Sheikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh says raising funds for the poor and managing development expenses is a major challenge for Pakistan and may force them to borrow more.

Sheikh was talking to ministers and governors nominated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan via video link.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has overshadowed a significant part of the government’s achievements. He said that under the present circumstances, increasing taxes is not possible.

He added that more loans will be required to support the underprivileged segment of society. The government is facing a stiff challenge in managing funds for the poor and prioritizing development spending.

Sheikh said that despite the difficulties, the government is committed to meeting the challenge of providing employment.

IMF officials said that in the event of a second coronavirus wave, there is a risk of large-scale losses. If precautions are not taken, the improvements made after the first wave will be lost.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hafeez Sheikh imf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
All you need to know about Canada's Express Entry visa
All you need to know about Canada’s Express Entry visa
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging 'own money'
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’
Government schemes to help you buy a house
Government schemes to help you buy a house
Video: Dollar lowest in 20 weeks, what’s next?
Video: Dollar lowest in 20 weeks, what’s next?
First Pakistan quarterly current account surplus in over five years
First Pakistan quarterly current account surplus in over five years
FATF review: Will Pakistan get blacklisted?
FATF review: Will Pakistan get blacklisted?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.