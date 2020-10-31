Pakistan government slashes petrol prices by Rs1.57 for November

The Pakistan government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.57 per litre for November.

A notification was issued by the finance ministry on Saturday.

A litre of petrol will now cost Rs103.97. The price of high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs0.84 per litre.

Kerosene will cost Rs65.29 per litre and light diesel oil will be for Rs62.86. The prices remain unchanged.

The new prices will be effective from midnight and be applicable for 15 days.

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended a reduction in the price of petroleum products by up to Rs2 per litre from November 1.

Two weeks ago, the government decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days. OGRA had sent a summary of a Rs2 per litre increase in prices to the Ministry of Petroleum.