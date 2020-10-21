Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

First Pakistan quarterly current account surplus in over five years

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
First Pakistan quarterly current account surplus in over five years

Photo: AFP

Pakistan reported a current account surplus for the third consecutive month in September, which helped the country record its first quarterly (three-month) surplus for the first time in more than five years, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

In September, the surplus was reported at $73 million against a deficit of $278 million a year earlier.

This helped Pakistan’s quarterly current account record a surplus of $792 million in the first quarter (Jul, Aug and Sept) of the fiscal 2021 year. This is the first quarterly surplus in more than five years. Last year, Pakistan’s current account was in a deficit of $1.49 billion for the same period.

“Continued buoyancy in remittances, up by 9% from the previous month, and a 29% increase in exports drove the current account surplus in September. Imports also picked up in line with the on-going revival in domestic economic activity,” the State Bank explained.

The current account is an important yardstick to measure the health of a country’s economy. It records dollar transactions of a country with the rest of the world. In Pakistan’s case, it is usually in deficit or loss because it spends more dollars than it earns.

But for the last three months, Pakistan has reported a surplus. One of the reasons for these surpluses is higher remittances. Overseas Pakistanis sent a record $7.1 billion during the quarter.

Reducing the current account deficit has been the greatest problem for the PTI government since it came into office in August 2018. Our usual trend of spending two dollars for every dollar earned was not sustainable as it led to a high current account deficit.

The country is then left with fewer dollars to pay for imports, such as oil and service foreign debt, which has to be repaid in dollars. Failing to do so can lead to a sovereign default. The PTI government faced this problem soon after forming the government.

The country’s dollar reserves dropped to Rs6 billion within the first six months of the new government’s tenure. This was hardly enough to pay for two months of imports. Depleting dollar reserves are cause for alarm as they are linked to the gradual devaluation of the rupee. To avoid a default and shore up our dollar reserves, PM Imran Khan’s government signed a $6 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund to deal with this challenge.

The IMF programme opened more doors for Pakistan as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also pledged support to the country. According to the IMF, the bailout programme was supposed to unlock an additional funding of $36 billion over its life.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Current account
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
All you need to know about Canada's Express Entry visa
All you need to know about Canada’s Express Entry visa
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging 'own money'
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Government schemes to help you buy a house
Government schemes to help you buy a house
Video: Dollar lowest in 20 weeks, what’s next?
Video: Dollar lowest in 20 weeks, what’s next?
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.