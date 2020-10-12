Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Overseas Pakistanis sent record $7.1b remittances in a quarter

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis sent record $7.1b remittances in a quarter

Photo: AFP

Pakistani’s living abroad sent a record $7.1 billion, commonly known as worker’s remittances, in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 (July to September), the State Bank reported on Monday. It was 31.1% higher than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, it is the fourth consecutive month that workers’ remittances remained above $2 billion in the month of September. It was 31.2% higher in September as compared to September last year. It also increased by 9% as compared to the previous month of August.

workers remittances pakistan

Pakistan registered its highest remittances received in a single month in July, the first month of the fiscal year 2021, at $2.77 billion. 

The cash that people working outside their home countries send back home is known as workers’ remittances. Pakistan’s workers’ remittances were also an all-time high in June at $2.5 billion.

The State Bank says remittances in September were slightly higher than State Bank’s projections of $2 billion.

“Efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) and the gradual re-opening of major host destinations such as the Middle East, Europe, and United States contributed to the sustained increase in workers’ remittances,” the State Bank said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
asim bajwa, asim papa johns, asim bajwa cpec, asim bajwa SAPM
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of...
Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of them?
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
FBR imposes 17% tax on profit made on used cars
FBR imposes 17% tax on profit made on used cars
Agha Steel IPO: Should you buy the company’s stock?
Agha Steel IPO: Should you buy the company’s stock?
Dollar at a four-month low against Pakistani rupee
Dollar at a four-month low against Pakistani rupee
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Video: No 17% sales tax for people buying used cars
Video: No 17% sales tax for people buying used cars
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
Agha Steel IPO oversubscribed by 1.63 times
Agha Steel IPO oversubscribed by 1.63 times
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.