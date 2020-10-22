Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

NEPRA to hear appeal for electricity price hike October 29

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
NEPRA to hear appeal for electricity price hike October 29

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.36 per unit for one month.

According to Nepra, the application was made in the context of the September fuel price adjustment.

The CPPA says the production cost of electricity in September was Rs4.20 while the reference fuel cost for the period was Rs2.84 per unit.

Nepra has approved the CPPA’s request for hearing on October 29. After the hearing, NEPRA will decide whether to increase the electricity price or not.

electricity nepra
 
RELATED STORIES

