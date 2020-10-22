Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Money

NEPRA report says K-Electric faulty system reason for load-shedding

SAMAA |
Art: Saad Ali/SAMAA Digital

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority report has revealed that load-shedding in Karachi is not only due to gas shortage but also a faulty K-Electric system.

The NEPRA report says that KE could not even achieve a target of low transmission losses. The company’s overloaded capacity transformers have also tripled.

In the year 2018-19, the number of overloaded transformers of KE were 808, which increased to 2,250 within a year.

The NEPRA report states that a faulty transmission system and additional power transmission from NTD is not possible as KE’s transmission system cannot carry more than 650 megawatts.

