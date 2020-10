After a reduction in petroleum prices, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has now increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas by Rs10 per kilogramme

The new price of LPG will be Rs130 per kilogramme, according to a notification issued by OGRA. This would see the price of an 11.8 domestic cylinder go up to Rs1,530.

Last month, the price for an 11.8 kg cylinder was Rs1,416.

The new prices will be effective from 12am on Saturday.