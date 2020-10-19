Karachi Tax Bar Association wants extension in e-filing of sales tax return

The Karachi Tax Bar Association has written a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue chairperson, asking for an extension in the e-filing of sales tax returns as its members are facing problems with the online system.

“We have to state that many of our members are constantly in touch with us, informing that they are facing severe problems in e-filing the monthly sales tax return for September, which was due for filing October 18,” KTBA told the FBR chief in the letter.

“Due to non-working of the FBR web portal, which was intermittently not working since [the] last few days and was completely non-operational on Saturday and Sunday,” it added in the letter.

KTBA also pointed out several glitches in the web portal faced while filing the sales tax returns of clients.

“Our members are also upset because they were not even in a position to apply for [an] extension either manually or online as there is no provision available.”