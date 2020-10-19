Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Karachi Tax Bar Association wants extension in e-filing of sales tax return

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Karachi Tax Bar Association wants extension in e-filing of sales tax return

The Karachi Tax Bar Association has written a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue chairperson, asking for an extension in the e-filing of sales tax returns as its members are facing problems with the online system.

“We have to state that many of our members are constantly in touch with us, informing that they are facing severe problems in e-filing the monthly sales tax return for September, which was due for filing October 18,” KTBA told the FBR chief in the letter.

“Due to non-working of the FBR web portal, which was intermittently not working since [the] last few days and was completely non-operational on Saturday and Sunday,” it added in the letter.

KTBA also pointed out several glitches in the web portal faced while filing the sales tax returns of clients.

“Our members are also upset because they were not even in a position to apply for [an] extension either manually or online as there is no provision available.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr Sales Tax
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
All you need to know about Canada's Express Entry visa
All you need to know about Canada’s Express Entry visa
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Finance Ministry hoping Pakistan will evade FATF blacklist
Finance Ministry hoping Pakistan will evade FATF blacklist
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.