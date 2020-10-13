Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
A cool investment tip that can make you richer

Posted: Oct 13, 2020
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A good investment can help you multiply your wealth, but a bad one can result in a big loss. This is because investment comes with its own risks. However, there is a way to not only avoid a loss but also maximize profit on your investment. Samaa Money analyses five years of data of a large mutual fund to come up with a cool tip for making the maximum return on your investment. To find out more, watch the video.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

