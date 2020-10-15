Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

IMF says Pakistan’s economy to improve by 2023

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
IMF says Pakistan’s economy to improve by 2023

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s economic indicators may improve by the time PTI completes its term in 2023, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report.

 The report says Pakistan’s debt, spending and deficits will decline by 2023.

Government revenue is projected to improve from 15.1% to 17.7%. The debt-to-GDP ratio will fall from 87.2% to 78.3%. 

The budget deficit will be halved to 4% from the current 8%. In three years, government spending will also fall from 22.8% to 21.7%.

The IMF also predicts a primary balance surplus by 2022-23. The current fiscal year growth rate is 1%. It is expected to increase by 2% next year. It may further improve in 2023.

 However, recently in its report, IMF predicted that the unemployment rate in Pakistan will rise to 5.1% in the ongoing fiscal year.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
imf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
Dollar at a four-month low against Pakistani rupee
Dollar at a four-month low against Pakistani rupee
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
Overseas Pakistanis sent record $7.1b remittances in a quarter
Overseas Pakistanis sent record $7.1b remittances in a quarter
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Gold price in Pakistan swells another Rs1,400
Gold price in Pakistan swells another Rs1,400
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.